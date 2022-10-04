Elon Musk proposes going ahead with deal to buy Twitter: report

Elon Musk has been trying to back out of the deal for several months after signing on to buy Twitter in April

AP
October 04, 2022 22:49 IST

Trading in shares of Twitter were halted after the stock spiked, on October 4, 2022, on reports that Elon Musk would proceed with his $44 billion deal to buy the company after months of legal battles. | Photo Credit: AP

Trading in shares of Twitter was halted after the stock spiked on reports that Elon Musk would proceed with his $44 billion deal to buy the company after months of legal battles.

Mr. Musk offered to buy the San Francisco company at $54.20. Shares jumped nearly 13% to $47.95 before trading stopped.

Bloomberg News reported Tuesday that Mr. Musk made the proposal in a letter to Twitter, according to people familiar with the case who were not identified.

Mr. Musk has been trying to back out of the deal for several months after signing on to buy the social media platform in April. Shareholders have already approved the sale. Mr. Musk claimed that Twitter under-counted the number of fake accounts on its platform, and Twitter sued when Mr. Musk announced the deal was off.

Neither Twitter nor lawyers for Mr. Musk responded to messages seeking comment on Tuesday.

The trial seeking to compel Mr. Musk to buy Twitter is set to start in Delaware Chancery Court on Oct. 17.

Mr. Musk’s argument for walking away from the deal — has largely rested on the allegation that Twitter misrepresented how it measures the magnitude of “spam bot” accounts that are useless to advertisers.

But most legal experts believed he faced an uphill battle in convincing Chancellor Kathaleen St. Jude McCormick, the court’s head judge, that something changed since the April merger agreement that justifies terminating the deal.

