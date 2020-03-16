Vodafone Idea pays another ₹3354 crore to DoT

MUMBAI

16 March 2020 13:32 IST

Claims to have paid full self assessment AGR principal ₹6854 crore

Vodafone Idea on Monday paid ₹3354 crore to the Department of Telecommunications (DoT), being the balance part of the principal amount towards adjusted gross revenue (AGR) liability, according to its self assessment of the dues.

"Thus the company has paid the full principal amount of ₹6,854 crores towards the AGR due," the company said in filing to the exchanges.

The company had filed its self-assessment of the AGR liabilities with the DoT on 6 March, 2020, in which AGR liability principal amount of ₹6,854 crores was determined for the period from FY 2006-07 to FY 2018-19.

The company had earlier paid a sum of ₹2,500 crores on 17 February 2020 and a further sum of ₹1,000 crores on 20 February 2020 towards this liability.

