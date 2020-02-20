Vodafone Idea pays ₹1,000 crore to telecom dept towards dues

Vodafone Idea on Thursday paid ₹1,000 crore more to the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) towards its statutory dues, a senior official said.

On Monday, the company paid ₹2,500 crore to the government towards adjusted gross revenue (AGR) dues. In all, it owes ₹53,000 crore to the DoT.

A DoT source said notice would be sent to Tata Teleservices for recovery of full dues in a day or two. The company paid ₹2,197 crore to the government on Monday, while the DoT’s calculations peg the outstanding amount at over ₹14,000 crore.