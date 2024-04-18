ADVERTISEMENT

Natco Pharma U.S. arm faces Fresenius complaint over diazepam injection prefilled syringe 

April 18, 2024 02:06 pm | Updated 02:06 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Natco Pharma faces complaint from Fresenius over marketing of Diazepam injection prefilled syringe in the U.S.

The Hindu Bureau

Photo: X/@pharma_natco

Natco Pharma subsidiary in the U.S. is facing a complaint from global healthcare company Fresenius over marketing of Diazepam injection prefilled syringe in the country.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Fresenius Kabi USA, LLC and Fresenius Kabi Deutschland GmbH have filed a complaint against Natco Pharma USA LLC [formerly known as Dash Pharmaceuticals LLC] in the District Court of Delaware relating to the marketing of Dash Pharmaceuticals diazepam injection prefilled syringe in the United States,” Natco Pharma said on April 18.

U.S. FDA issues warning letter to Natco over facility near Hyderabad

Fresenius has not yet effectuated service of the complaint which is required to commence the lawsuit. Natco Pharma intends to defend the matter accordingly, the Hyderabad-based drugmaker said in a filing. The company’s share were trading 1.97% higher at Rs.1,006.10 apeice around 1.40 p.m. on the BSE.

Natco Pharma, which had acquired Dash Pharmaceuticals LLC through a subsidiary in the U.S., had changed name of Dash Pharmaceuticals to Natco Pharma USA LLC. Fresenius specialises in lifesaving medicines and technologies for infusion, transfusion and clinical nutrition.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US