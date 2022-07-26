Home Ministry gives security clearance to Air India CEO-designate Campbell Wilson

Air India flight. File photo. | Photo Credit: The Hindu

July 26, 2022 19:54 IST

The decision will pave the way for Mr. Wilson to formally take charge of the airline

The Ministry of Home Affairs has granted security clearance to Air India’s CEO and MD-designate Campbell Wilson.

The decision will pave the way for Mr. Wilson to formally take charge of the airline. Mr. Wilson, a New Zelander, joined the airline on June 20.

