Industry

Home Ministry gives security clearance to Air India CEO-designate Campbell Wilson

Air India flight. File photo. | Photo Credit: The Hindu
The Hindu Bureau New Delhi: July 26, 2022 19:54 IST
Updated: July 27, 2022 11:42 IST

The Ministry of Home Affairs has granted security clearance to Air India’s CEO and MD-designate Campbell Wilson.

The decision will pave the way for Mr. Wilson to formally take charge of the airline. Mr. Wilson, a New Zelander, joined the airline on June 20.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Explained | The challenges that await the Tatas and Air India

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Mr. Wilson, a New Zealander, joined the airline on June 20. Tata Sons announced Mr. Wilson’s appointment to the top position at the airline on May 12. Mr. Wilson was previous the CEO of Scoot, Singapore Airlines’ low-cost subsidiary. Mr. Wilson has also spent time at Singapore Airlines, where he was the senior vice president of sales and marketing, and oversaw pricing, distribution, e-commerce, merchandising, branding and marketing, global sales, and the airline’s overseas offices.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on
Related Topics
business (general)
air transport
economy, business and finance
Read more...