‘Air India’s future under Tatas positive, but not without challenges’

New CEO’s Singapore experience will help turn around airline, says IATA’s Willie Walsh

Air India’s future under Tatas is positive, but will require a lot of work, which makes for an interesting challenge for the new CEO Campbell Wilson, IATA Director General Willie Walsh said.

“Everything points to Air India regaining their previous status as a global airline with a very strong brand that is profitable, well run, [and] provides good services,” Mr. Walsh said during the International Air Transport Association’s (IATA) AGM in Doha.

“It is going to be an interesting challenge for the new CEO who has experience in Singapore,” Mr. Walsh added.

“I don’t think privatising Air India sorts all of the problems. I think there is a lot of work that needs to be done,” said Mr. Walsh. “There will be need to change the culture for a business that has almost been dependent on receiving financial support from the Indian government,” he added.

He expressed confidence in Tata Sons’ ability to turnaround the airline given the fact that they were a “well-run organisation with deep pockets who can support a loss-making Air India for a period of time.”

Mr. Wilson, who visited Air India’s office on Monday, will join once all formalities are completed. He was the CEO of Scoot, a low-cost subsidiary of Singapore Airlines, before which he held several positions in the parent airline.