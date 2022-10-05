No charge for RuPay credit card use on UPI for transaction up to ₹2,000, says NPCI

National Payments Corporation of India said the existing process from the app will apply to credit cards too

PTI New Delhi:
October 05, 2022 13:47 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

There will be no charge for RuPay credit card use on Unified Payments Interface (UPI) for transactions. File Photo | Photo Credit: Reuters

There will be no charge for RuPay credit card use on Unified Payments Interface (UPI) for transactions up to ₹2,000 in line with the RBI direction, a recent NPCI circular said.

ADVERTISEMENT

RuPay credit card has been operational for the last four years, and all major banks are enabled and are issuing incremental cards for both commercial and retail segments.

"During credit card on-boarding on the apps, the device binding and UPI PIN setting process shall include and be construed as customer consent for credit card enablement for all types of transactions," the circular dated October 4 said.

For international transaction enablement, the existing process from the app will apply to credit cards too, the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) said in the circular.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Nil Merchant Discount Rate (MDR) would apply for this category up to the transaction amount less than and equal to ₹2,000, it noted.

Also Read
RBI allows credit cards to be linked to UPI; Rupay credit cards first in line

MDR is the cost paid by a merchant to a bank for accepting payment from their customers via credit or debit cards every time a card is used for payments in their stores. The merchant discount rate is expressed in the percentage of the transaction amount.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

"This circular is applicable from the issuance date and members are requested to take note and bring the contents of this circular to the notice of the relevant stakeholders," it said.

"The basic objective of linking credit cards to UPI is to provide a customer with a wider choice of payments. Currently, UPI is linked through debit cards to savings accounts or current accounts," Reserve Bank Deputy Governor T. Rabi Sankar had earlier said.

As per the circular, UPI apps would ensure complete transparency on transactions made by a customer using a credit card, by means of easily accessible transaction history and clearly visible user interface while making the payment.

Credit card issuers and apps will send appropriate notifications or communications to the customer during each event of the credit card lifecycle for such transactions, as per the circular.

The step will promote the homegrown payment gateway and encourage wider acceptance of RuPay cards.

It further said there is a need to maintain a separate mobile number attached to an add-on card.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
credit cards
Reserve Bank of India

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app