RBI allows credit cards to be linked to UPI; Rupay credit cards first in line

Stressing on customer convenience, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das announced the proposal to link credit cards to the UPI platform, and said RBI-promoted NPCI‘s Rupay credit cards will be available after “system developments.”

The Reserve Bank on Wednesday allowed credit cards to be linked with the unified payments interface (UPI), which will enable more people to make payments using the popular platform.

At present, UPI enables transactions by linking through users' debit cards.

"…it is proposed to allow linking of credit cards to UPI," RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said while announcing the regulatory moves, along with the bi-monthly policy review.

He said that Rupay credit cards issued by the RBI-promoted National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) will be enabled first, and will become available after system developments.

Mr. Das said the new arrangement is expected to provide more avenues and greater convenience to customers paying through the UPI platform.

UPI has become the most inclusive mode of payment in India, with over 26 crore unique users and 5 crore merchants onboarded on the platform, he added.

In May, 594.63 crore transactions amounting to ₹10.40 lakh crore were processed through UPI, Mr. Das said.

The interoperability of prepaid payment instruments (PPIs) has also facilitated access of PPIs to the UPI payment system for undertaking transactions, Mr. Das said.