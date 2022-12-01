GST collection for November grows 11% year-on-year, drops 4% from October

December 01, 2022 03:59 pm | Updated 04:19 pm IST

State GST collections for November 2022 accounted for ₹32,651 crore of revenues, while the Integrated GST kitty was ₹77,103 crore

The Hindu Bureau

Image for representational purpose only

India’s gross GST revenues were ₹1,45,687 crore in November 2022, 11% higher than a year ago, but nearly 4% below October’s kitty. Revenues from import of goods were 20% higher while domestic transactions, including import of services, yielded 8% higher taxes than November 2021.

State GST collections in November accounted for ₹32,651 crore of revenues, while the Integrated GST kitty was ₹77,103 crore, including ₹38,635 crore collected on import of goods. GST Compensation Cess collections were at ₹10,433 crore, factoring in ₹817 crore collected on import of goods – marginally lower than the ₹10,505 crore collected in October 2022.

While November’s GST inflows, based on transactions undertaken in October, mark a three-month low, this is the ninth successive month that overall revenues from the indirect tax are over the ₹1.40 lakh crore mark.

“The government has settled ₹33,997 crore to CGST and ₹28,538 crore to SGST from IGST as regular settlement. The total revenue of Centre and the States after regular settlements in the month of November 2022 is ₹59,678 crore for CGST and ₹61,189 crore for the SGST,” the Finance Ministry said in a statement. Last week, the Centre had released ₹17,000 crore as GST compensation dues to States.

As many as six States recorded a contraction in revenues in November, including Gujarat, Rajasthan and Kerala (-2%), Punjab (-10%), Himachal Pradesh (-12%) and Goa (-14%). The union territories of Chandigarh, Andaman and Nicobar Islands as well as Lakshadweep also reported a drop in revenues of 3%, 7% and 79%, respectively. Revenues from areas under central government jurisdiction fell 14%.

Chhatisgarh’s revenues were flat year-on-year, while 9 States recorded slower growth than the national average revenue growth from domestic transactions of 8%. These include Odisha, Uttarakhand and Sikkim, whose revenues rose just 1% each, Madhya Pradesh (up 3%), Delhi (up 4%) and West Bengal (up 7%).

The highest revenue growth among the States was seen in Arunachal Pradesh (55%), Manipur (42%), Bihar (28%), while industrial States apart from Gujarat, like Maharashtra (16%), Karnataka and Haryana (13% each), Andhra Pradesh (14.6%), and Tamil Nadu (10%), reported healthy double-digit growth.

