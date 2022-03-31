Top 20 Web Development Companies in India

March 31, 2022 17:08 IST

The modern world has transitioned into digital waters. If you don’t have a website, you’re not only lagging behind your competitors, but also missing out on a whole bunch of sales you could be getting through the digital channel.

Although there’s nothing stopping you from attempting to build your website yourself, with little time and limited coding ability, how can you confidently say the end result will reach your competitors’ level of quality, let alone outshine them in every regard?

As you can see, working with a web development company is essential. But before you sign a deal with just any provider out there, it’s important to do your due diligence and select the best web development company that will be able to turn your vision into reality.

Below, we have compiled the top web development companies list. All of the ones we’ve picked can assist you with building the perfect website you’ve always imagined in your mind, the kind that will keep on driving sales like clockwork even while you sleep:

20 Best Web Development Companies In India

eFlair Webtech

Looking for the best web development companies in India? Then look no further than eFlair . This Indian team of web development enthusiasts will see to it that the website of your dreams sees the light of day, exactly as you had conceptualized it in your mind. Backed by cognitive user behavior, their UI/UX solutions are designed to captivate your audience’s attention. Known for always delivering on time, this dedicated and friendly team of web development experts gives you all the assurance you need to scale your projects to infinity and beyond, with eFlair as your trusted growth-oriented partner to oversee their work. So what are you waiting for? Your free consultation is just one call away!

Growth Hackers Digital

Due to their vibrant startup culture, friendly and experienced developer team, and professional client relationships, Growth Hackers Digital has become the top web development agency in India. Not only can their talented team of developers build you a website that will stand out from the competition, they can also growth-hack your way to the top of Google through intelligent traffic and conversion optimization. Holding several awards from Clutch, Silicon India, and DD Awards, no other web development industry professionals are more qualified for entrusting your digital future to.

TCS

Established in 1968, Tata Consultancy Services (or TCS for short) is a multinational IT company based in India. Having a presence in 46 different countries, you can hire their talented experts to work with you on a wide range of projects, including those having to do with web development, cloud computing, cyber security, blockchain, analytics, IoT, sustainability and many others. The industries they serve include banking, education, media & communications, retail, manufacturing, consumer goods, hospitality, etc. Their unique approach and competitive advantage is combining traditional IT know-how with consulting services, thus helping you reduce costs and improve your business agility.

Zensar

Zensar Technologies is a publicly traded company that’s based in India. Having some form of presence in 20+ countries, Zensar houses the industry’s sharpest and most talented professionals. The main focus of their work is digital products, data engineering, analytics, and application services, including the specific ones like SAP, Oracle, and Salesforce. The company’s vision and motto is to introduce change to the world and change the people’s daily lives for the better. In that spirit, the websites they build are designed to captivate and engage. They also have a blog where the company representatives share their views on the industry’s latest trends and developments.

Accenture

This Ireland-based multinational IT and consulting corporation is a Fortune 500 company with a revenue reaching multiple billions. A company of this stature boasts itself with a diverse range of offerings, with a core focus on its five key areas: consulting, digital, management, strategy, and technology. Aside from making our top web development companies list, Accenture is also an experienced content provider and digital marketing specialist, effectively combining several complementary services under one roof. Serving multiple industries like energy, industrial, high tech, retail, banking, insurance, chemicals and others, there’s something to be found for everyone, whether you’re a small business or a large enterprise.

Capgemini

Headquartered in Paris, France, Capgemini is a multinational IT corporation that employs some of the industry’s top talent. Among the services provided, you will find cyber security assessments, customer experience optimization, digital transformation, and, of course, the good old web development every business needs these days to keep up with the times. To better serve their clients, Capgemini is divided into three sub-brands. Capgemini Engineering works with the world’s largest engineers and innovators and helps them implement software technologies. Capgemini Invent focuses on innovation, consulting, and digital transformation. Finally, Sogeti works directly with clients and specializes in creating custom solutions, whether they be based on oldschool or emerging technologies.

Cognizant

Cognizant is a large-scale global multinational US-based IT and web development company that also operates in India. Digital transformation is their middle name and they will gladly help you with modernizing your company’s web presence. You can hire them to create a custom-tailored digital strategy for you, conduct a security assessment, or code a responsive mobile app. Alongside web development, they are also more than familiar with cloud and AI technology. Trusted by numerous industry leaders from the field of banking, healthcare, insurance, hospitality, education, security, and others, this is one of the globally-established industry names you can’t go wrong with.

IndiaNIC

IndiaNIC Infotech Limited is one of the top web development companies on a global scale. Despite their achievements, the company still manages to offer competitive pricing, thus branding itself as the attractive options for those who are on a tight budget. Employing a respectable number of programmers and other IT professionals, this company can cover anything back-end (PHP, Laravel, Node.js) and front-end related (AngularJS, ReactJS, Flutter). Apart from serving your web development needs, their dedicated team of IT experts can also develop a mobile app for your business.

Magneto IT Solutions

This is one of the top web development companies that specialize in eCommerce platform development. Apart from having the know-how and the experts needed to create a stunning website, they offer other supplementary services like software development, mobile development, and digital marketing to help you drive more traffic and sales. Serving both individuals and businesses, this is the go-to place for anything digital commerce related.

Next Big Technology(NBT)

This Indian web development company offers multiple add-on services, including eCommerce development and SEO, thus helping you drive more traffic and sales. Due to their consistent quality and good work ever since 2009, they’ve earned several industry recognitions, including earning the top-rated badge on Upwork, Clutch, GoodFirms, and others. In addition, their in-house web development professionals have plenty of experience using a whole assortment of content management systems and development environments, including Laravel, Magento, Codeigniter, Shopify, and others.

Octal IT Solution

Octal IT Solution is a top web development agency and a proud holder of the ISO 9001:2015 certificate. One of their key competitive advantages is helping their clients maximize their ROI. Apart from having a presence in India, they also have offices in the US, UK, and Singapore. In its 14+ years of ongoing activity, the company has served 500+ satisfied customers, including high-profile names like Vodafone, Skype, Fiat, and Aviva. Apart from being one of the best web development companies, they also do IT consulting, mobile apps, and AI solutions.

BrancoSoft Private Limited

This IT and web development company has a proven track record of servicing clients worldwide. Working with 50+ in-house IT experts from a wide range of fields and backgrounds, the company is geared up and ready to serve SMEs globally and provides cost-effective IT solutions of various kinds. Being ISO 9001 certified means full compliance with the industry’s standards and regulations. The company not only does mobile, software, and web development, but is also well versed in AR/VR solutions, AI, IoT, and blockchain technology.

Fluper Ltd.

Fluper Ltd. has garnered amazing reviews all across the board and has a firm presence in the global web development sphere. Whether you need a mobile or a web app coded, the company has your back. Their team specializes in web app development and design and they can also help you create a mobile app. Having attained high-profile customers such as the likes of Grab, Zoosk, and Deliveroo, they proudly serve startups and SMEs of various kinds.

Creole Studios

Based in India, Creole Studios not only offers custom web development services, but also does mobile apps and cloud projects. Serving clients in over 20 countries, this company has managed to gain widespread recognition - both Upwork and GoodFirms have recognized it as one of the top web development companies and leading web developers.

Dev Technosys LLC

With ISO 9001:2008 certification, Dev Technosys LLC will make sure that your website is compliant with the strictest industry standards, whether you’re a startup, an organization, a small business, or a huge enterprise. Mastering React Native means they have a powerful tool in their arsenal for cross-platform programming. Being full stack developers, their in-house team will take care of everything web development related, including back-end programming, front-end programming, database configuration, etc.

Siddhi Infosoft

The best web development companies always have some form of global presence, and apart from India, Siddhi Infosoft also takes pride in having an office in the US, Canada, and the UK. Having remained operational since 2011, the company has 40+ IT experts on board and has delivered over 700 projects. According to the official website, their in-house team offers custom web development services, covering everything from Flutter, React Native, and UI/UX development.

AMR Softec

AMR Softec is another one of those custom web development companies that are based in India. Being ISO 9001 certified, they will make sure that your website remains compliant with the current industry guidelines and standards. Since they also offer SEO services, they will optimize it to get as much search engine traffic as possible. Having remained in the business for more than 10 years, they are known for building stellar web projects all while making sure they get the exposure they need through targeted marketing.

Zealous System

Although their primary focus lies on mobile app development, Zealous System is more than capable of web development as well, whether it be a custom-coded PHP solution or the one based on a popular CMS like Wordpress or Drupal. One of their specialties is knowing Laravel, the popular PHP framework, inside and out, so this custom web development company has all the tools and know-how it needs to include the kind of features that are very specific in nature.

Mobulous

With over 500 successfully executed products under their belt, Mobulous has the experience needed to undertake any kind of web development you require. Being a proud holder of the ISO 9001:2015 and ISO 27001:2015 certificates, they proudly serve small and mid-sized businesses in a number of areas, including web development, app development, digital marketing, user interface design, and others. They are also known for their quick turnaround times.

Capital Numbers

With 650+ in-house staff members, this custom web development company can take on any project not only related to web development itself, but also mobile app development and custom software development. This full stack digital production company is ISO 9001 & 27001 certified and is well versed in creating SaaS solutions and taking on cloud-based projects. As part of the client onboarding process, they will match you up with the most suitable and experienced staff members on their team who will oversee the execution of the web development project from beginning to the end.

What is a web development company?

Your website is your ticket to the virtual traffic world. Your prospective customers are using the search engines to search for companies just like yours, and you want to appear before their eyes as they’re about to make a purchase. Without a website, how will they know your business even exists?

A web development company can help you build a custom website whether you’re a small business or a large corporation, down to your exact specifications. The best web development companies in India will approach web development from a myriad of different angles; coding, integrating the content and multimedia elements, tweaking the architecture, optimizing the website’s loading time, and many more.

Skills to look for in a web developer

- HTML/CSS: These play an essential role in styling and appearance of the website.

- Javascript: This programming language is essential for determining how the user will interact with the website. It falls under the category of front-end web development.

- PHP: In web development, Mastering PHP or a similar back-end programming language sets the stage for everything that goes on behind the scenes (databases, data logic, and so forth).

- SEO: While true that SEO specialists and web developers are two different types of experts, it’s a strong competitive advantage if the web developer knows the basics of SEO to code the website appropriately. Examples include fast loading times, making it render correctly on all devices, code minification, etc.

- Debugging: During web development, things don’t always go as planned. That’s why it’s important to double-check things as needed and debug them on demand.

- People skills: Even though people skills won’t necessarily make the end product any better, they play a substantial role in how you interact and communicate during the project.

What are the benefits of having a website for a business

- Greater exposure: A website is another channel through which your prospective customers can discover and interact with your business.

- Brand credibility: Since your competitors most likely already have one, what will your customers think of a business that’s unable to get with the times? Just get a website developed.

- Creates measurable results: Digital technology allows for everything to be measured. For instance, if you do pay-per-click (PPC) advertising, you’ll be able to track your costs in a laser-sharp manner and see what strategy works.

- Cost-effective information dissemination: Brick and mortar stores need to pay their staff to be there and answer the customers’ questions. A website, on the other hand, only requires minimal monthly hosting fees and disseminates vital information to your customers on your behalf (especially if you also employ chatbot technology).

Difference between web design and web development

Although the names are similar, there is a notable difference. A web designer is someone you go to if you want to make your website look nice. They will not only polish up its graphical appearance, but also tweak it from the usability and user experience perspective. A web developer, on the other hand, is someone who takes care of the programming. They can implement a payment system, upgrade your content management system, and make sure that the database works fine. They may even modernize your website and give it a complete overhaul.

How much does a web development company charge?

The best web development companies in India offer reasonable rates without compromising on the quality of the development services provided. The cost is based on the requirements, technology used, complexity of the project, etc. Everything considered, web development can cost anywhere between 80,000 INR ($1000) - 80,00000 INR ($100000). The best web development companies in India operate on the principle of transparency, so you will always know your costs in advance.

Why should you outsource the work to a web development company?

Custom web development services incorporate the tools and know-how to make your vision a reality. There are many reasons why you should outsource the work to an experienced web development company, including:

- Experience: Unless you’re an experienced web developer yourself, it’s better to entrust the work to someone who has lots of mileage under their belt.

- Time savings: Web development takes a hefty amount of time, so it’s best to leave it to the top web development companies and focus on the key elements of your business.

- Efficiency: The best web development companies have mastered their craft to such an extent that the process has become second nature to them.

- Speed: Outsourcing your web development means you’ll be able to reach your goals much faster and thus scale the project at an unprecedented rate.

- Risk reduction: Knowing the timeline, schedule, and costs involved allows you to get a better grip on what lies ahead and keeps the risks involved at a manageable level.

Choosing the ideal web development language

When doing web development, you need to choose the right tool for the job. The answer depends on the primary focus of your website, functionality desired, established industry practices, your target demographics, and overall niche.

Below, we’ve listed the most popular programming languages for web development the best web development companies use:

- PHP: A classic solution for your back-end needs. This server-side programming language has been the go-to choice for many top web development companies for years and remains one of the core ingredients of WordPress, the world’s most popular CMS.

- Javascript: If you want to accomplish anything front-end web dev related, you need Javascript. Period.

- Python: Combined with Django, you can use Python to build powerful web-based apps and websites. It also happens to be one of the most intuitive programming languages out there.

- Ruby: In terms of user-friendliness, Ruby is very much comparable to Python. Ruby on Rails is a powerful framework the top web development companies use. In fact, some of the world’s most well-known websites like Kickstarter, Groupon, Github, and Airbnb were built on it.

What are the different types of web developments you can find in the industry?

Mainly, web development tends to fall anywhere in the following 3 categories:

- Front-end: Front-end developers are the ones that make your website look pretty and make sure everything is displayed correctly on all devices. For example, they optimize the transition from one area of the page to the next, set how buttons highlight when you mouse over them, etc.

- Back-end: Back-end developers are responsible for the functional aspect of the website. For example, they may code a custom Wordpress plugin just for you that adds a whole new functionality to your website. They can also connect a forum to your website, program the sales funnel, fix database errors etc.

- Full stack: Full stack developers are a combination of the above.

Other subtypes of web developers include content developers, webmasters, and web designers.

Questions to ask a web development company before you ink the deal

What supplementary services do you offer?

It’s best to work with custom web development companies that offer everything under one roof, thus saving you the trouble of having to look for SEO, content writing, marketing, and other services individually.

Do you have an in-house team?

The top web development companies tend to have an in-house team ready to jump on the project. In case they outsource the work, it’s not an automatic disqualification, but do know this could potentially create unforeseen costs and introduce further delays.

How long will it take to complete the project?

The top web development agency should have no issues giving you an estimate of how long it’s going to take to complete the project. This should be enough to lay out your future plans in advance. Even so, know that unexpected issues can arise, so it’s best to give it a bit of leeway.

What exactly do you require from me to start the development process?

It’s important to clarify what will be required on your end. While a custom web development company is likely to be a one stop shop for all your needs, in some cases, you may be asked to provide content, images, and other materials yourself.

Can I see your portfolio?

Our web development companies list features nothing but the top industry professionals. Nevertheless, it’s recommended to ask them to show you their portfolio so you can see what they’re capable of and what to expect.

Do you use a CMS or will you code the website from scratch?

This may or may not be important to your business depending how you want to manage the website and the content uploaded to it.

Are free revisions included?

The pricing needs to be clear and the web development company of your choice should specify what’s included in their services and what will incur additional charges.

Post launch security and support

After the launch, unexpected bugs or other issues may arise, so it’s always best for someone who’s technically-savvy to have your back. For instance, the plugins you’re using may require an update, or perhaps there’s a security patch that gets released. Without ongoing maintenance, you simply can’t expect your website will function properly. And if you’re not the technicInal type, it might be quite challenging if you were to attempt it on your own. In addition to that, you might get a fantastic idea post-launch and you’re going to need a top web development agency to help you implement it.

FAQs What criteria are used when determining the best web development agencies?

When choosing the best web development companies in India, it’s important to look at several factors before inking the deal. Their level of experience is by far the most important aspect - this will determine how well they can deliver on their promises. Their portfolio can be a good starting point to determine this and it can also give you a glimpse into what kind of results you can expect. Furthermore, you should check what people are saying about them, so positive customer reviews are up there in the chain of importance as well. Also, practicing open communication during your collaboration will make things easier for everyone. Bonus points if they offer ongoing maintenance and support even after the website goes live.

What is the cost of hiring a web development company in India?

The cost depends on the scope and complexity of the project, your specific requirements, tech used in the process, and various other factors. To give you a ballpark figure, the best web development companies in India will charge you anywhere between 80,000 INR ($1000) - 80,00000 INR ($100000) for most small to mid-sized companies. Sometimes, they’ll even throw in a free consultation (which most of them are willing to do) and ongoing maintenance for a certain period of time.

Can a web development company help me with the design, UI/ UX also?

Custom web development companies are focused on providing a stellar and holistic experience to their customers, so it’s not uncommon for them to have several graphics designers and UI/UX specialists on the team, either in-house or as third-party contractors. After all, being flexible and capable of tackling web development from all angles is a competitive advantage for them. However, not all web development companies work in the same way, nor do they have the same ethics, values, and work principles, so it doesn’t hurt to ask.

Will the web development company help me pick the right technology and platforms for my needs?

Absolutely. During the initial consultation that will in most cases be completely free of charge, the web development company of your choice will take the time to learn more about your business and any particular needs it may have. They will gather vital information such as the size of your company, the intended purpose, vision, goals, and any specific requirements. Based on the conclusions drawn, the company will then proceed to advise you on what they believe to be the most suitable technology and platform for the project.

Should you hire a web development company compared to a freelance web developer?

Compared to hiring a freelance web developer, there are several key advantages to working with the best web development companies. First and foremost, a web development company houses several industry experts under one roof. Back-end programmers, front-end programmers, UI and UX specialists, graphic designers, website testers, tech support, you name it. This will save you the time and stress that comes with having to seek them out individually. Furthermore, a web development agency will also coordinate their work, so you can focus on running your business while they do the heavy lifting.

Should you go for a fixed cost for the development or hire based on hourly resource costs?

Each of these pricing models have their corresponding advantages and disadvantages. Most business owners prefer the fixed pricing model because it keeps both the schedule and the costs predictable and cuts out any unpleasant surprises out of the equation. However, the downside is that any requirements determined during the initial consultation are “frozen” until the project is completed, so there is a bit less flexibility in this regard. As you can see, this can create difficulties if you change your mind later on, so custom web development companies are usually willing to offer a combination of both, thus giving you the best of both worlds.