February 28, 2024

There’s no such thing as a bad time to talk to tarot cards.

They are an exceptional tool for self-reflection and guidance. In the right hands, an online tarot card reading can also give you insightful and accurate future predictions.

Do with those predictions and guidance whatever you want, but we would warn you against ever disrespecting or dismissing the advice you get from tarot.

Nothing gets in the way of a successful online tarot reading, including a free online tarot reading, more than someone who isn’t open to the cards’ insights.

If you’re thinking of consulting a deck of tarot cards. no wonder you’re looking for a decent online tarot reading service. There are quite a few options in the market, but not all of them are created equally.

Some tarot card reading online platforms are way more reliable and accurate than others, not to mention that only a handful of them offer a brief free online tarot reading as a trial.

Which Online Tarot Reading Services to Try

We want to make things easier for you. That’s why we’ve carefully researched and tested various tarot card reading online providers to compile a list of the best options available to you.

Granted, we’ve learned that we can fully endorse two tarot card reading online platforms, but that’s not a bad start, right?

Here are the best platforms to have a tarot reading on (whether you prefer to talk with a professional tarot reader or have a self-guided reading):

1. Nebula — The best online tarot card readings and the largest library of free tarot guides for self-guided readings.

2. Nebula App — The best mobile app for online tarot readings, whatever your problem or situation is.

Basically, Nebula and Nebula App are the web and mobile versions of the same product. But it’s still worth trying both of them for a tarot card reading online. They aren’t identical.

Hopefully, our reviews and tips will help, and you will find a tarot reading service you will want to keep coming back to. Let’s dive in.

#1 Nebula—Rating: 9.5/10

Based on our research, Nebula is the number one online platform if you’re interested in tarot reading sessions and all things tarot in general.

First, Nebula has an unparalleled—and completely free!—in-depth guide to all tarot cards. You can read an article on each of the cards to find out what it means in an upright versus reversed position in different contexts—from love to finances to pregnancy and so on.

Nebula is a go-to source for all beginner tarot readers.

But Nebula’s free offerings don’t end there. If you look up all tarot-related articles in Nebula’s blog, you’ll find dozens of step-by-step guides on different tarot spreads. You can find the one that matches your current problem and perform your first-ever tarot reading without anyone’s assistance.

But free tarot materials are nowhere near the only thing Nebula has to offer.

It’s also an exceptionally convenient and reliable platform for tarot card reading online sessions with experienced and skilled professional tarot readers.

If you don’t want to get into all the nuances and complexities of tarot, you can rely on the reader’s ability to comprehend the cards’ meaning and deliver the answers you seek.

Nebula is one of the very few tarot online reading platforms with an online free tarot reading available as part of Nebula’s introductory offer for new clients. You get 3 free minutes (as well as a huge discount on top of those) of free tarot reading online accurate guidance.

Best Features

Once again, the best feature Nebula has is a free tarot card reading online offer for first-time clients. It’s a unique opportunity to have a tarot card reading online free and get an idea of how tarot card readings work.

Not only do you get 3 free minutes, but you also have an 80% discount for your entire first tarot deck reading on Nebula.

Also, Nebula has an unparalleled selection of free informational content on both tarot and astrology, among other things. You have a chance to master secret tarot knowledge (for example, step-by-step instructions for the Celtic Cross reading) and become an expert in tarot cards yourself.

Some of Nebula’s tarot readers specialize specifically in tarot readings focused on love and relationships. It’s your chance to talk to someone who is both a tarot reader and a love expert and even have a free online tarot reading love session. It will help you improve your relationships with your partner and other important people in your life.

Our Verdict

Overall, we fully believe that Nebula deserves the status of the best free tarot reading platform. We deducted half of a point because Nebula doesn’t offer tarot readings (or other types of psychic readings, for that matter) via video calls.

Otherwise, our research suggests that Nebula provides the most accurate tarot readings free online, and it even has the option of a free love tarot reading online accurate insights.

There are no such questions that Nebula’s tarot readers can’t answer during the reading, even if it is just a brief free online tarot card reading.

If you’re looking for in-depth and actionable answers, we genuinely encourage you to give Nebula a chance!

#2 Nebula App—Rating: 9/10

Nebula App holds the second spot on our list, but only because Nebula’s mobile version is more focused on astrology than tarot readings. But this doesn’t mean that you can’t get exceptionally accurate and in-depth tarot readings there! Nebula App has almost as many professional tarot readers as it does astrologers, so you won’t have any problem finding someone who will match your criteria and preferences.

A tarot spread with one of Nebula App’s readers is an opportunity to have all your questions answered. The app has some of the same experts you will find on Nebula’s web version. The only difference is it’s better suited for people who prefer talking to tarot cards using the app rather than the desktop version.

Whatever it is that bothers you, look through Nebula App’s readers’ profiles—and you will find what you’re looking for. Want to talk to tarot cards about love?—No problem. Interested in career help or generalized life advice?—Nebul App’s tarot readers are there for you 24/7. All you need to do is pick someone who looks like a good fit for your first-ever tarot card reading online.

Best Features

Nebula App has a free trial that gives you a chance to explore the app before paying for a subscription. You won’t be able to have a full-length free tarot reading session, but you will still find a lot of free information on tarot cards, tarot spreads, and tarot’s ability to guide people in life.

Also, if you’re interested in psychic thoughts beyond tarot readings, such as astrology guidance, we recommend you give Nebula App a chance. You will get to see your birth chart (with enough explanations and analysis for you to understand every aspect of it), horoscopes, compatibility overviews, and more completely for free. You can then decide if you want to pay for more content.

How to Use Nebula App for Tarot Readings?

On Nebula App, you can pick the tarot reader you’d like to try tarot readings with and text them. You will then get to have a one-on-one tarot deck reading via text messages. Whatever it is that bothers you the most at the moment—be it love, money, or parenthood—Nebula App’s tarot experts will do their best to help.

So, if you’d like to have a tarot card reading free online session but prefer apps to websites, consider trying Nebula App. Despite its second spot on this list, it’s only a tiny bit worse than Nebula. It’s a near-perfect app for tarot deck readings.

Everything You Need to Know About Tarot Readings Before You Try Them

You now know where to get a reading with tarot cards, including a free tarot reading.

But that’s just the first step toward a genuinely insightful and helpful card session that will answer every question you have and give you the insights into the future you’re hoping for.

To get the most out of conversations with tarot cards, it’s equally important to do your homework before all card readings, including even your first-ever free reading.

Also, if you want to maximize the answers you get from tarot cards, it’s equally helpful to work on your own knowledge of cards and understanding of tarot spread mechanics.

We will happily help you with that. Hopefully, the tarot will give you the peace of mind and confidence in the future you seek.

How to Prepare to Get the Best Tarot Card Reading Online

Sure, when you choose to have a guided tarot card reading online with a professional card reader (which is always a good idea), most of the work falls on the reader.

They act as a mediator between the person asking their questions—meaning you—and the tarot cards. But formulating good questions is a massive preparation step that no one can take but you.

Also, even when you’re relying on a professional, it never hurts to learn a bit about tarot cards yourself. This way, it’ll be easier for you to access the reader’s competence as well as understand the messages you will receive from tarot cards.

That’s why we encourage you to start your journey with tarot readings online well-prepared.

Read Up on Tarot Readings

First, it makes sense for you to read a little about tarot cards. Use Nebula’s spread guides and explanations of tarot cards’ meanings. All of those are completely free and easy to find on Nebula’s website.

You can check what spreads are best suited for your situation, which tarot cards are especially relevant to your life at the moment, and how to ask a question to the card deck to get it answered clearly and accurately.

You never know—you might even turn into a tarot enthusiast yourself and start practicing card readings yourself.

Research Your Tarot Reader Candidates

If you’ve already checked Nebula’s website, you have probably seen that you have endless options—Nebula’s selection of professional tarot readers is truly impressive.

The compatibility between the reader and client is important in tarot spread readings. It’s not only the reader’s skills that matter. It’s also their personality, communication style, approach toward answering the client’s questions, and more.

We recommend you shortlist a few candidates and then spend a good while studying their profiles and the reviews they got from previous clients.

The better match your reader is for you, the more likely they are to help you live a happier life.

Come Up with a List of Questions Beforehand

The questions you prepare before your card reading will determine the direction of the reading and the effectiveness of the communication you will have with the cards.

The main rule is that every question you ask the cards (be it about your love life, career, family relationships, or anything else) must be specific and related more to you than the person or situation you’re asking about. The question must be primarily about you.

Here are a couple of examples:

What can I do in my current relationship to improve my communication with my partner? What do I need to do this year to increase the pace at which I’m moving toward my goals? According to the cards, is now the right time for me to switch cities to boost my career? Will I experience any significant changes in my personal life in the next two months? Will I be able to overcome the hardship I’m currently experiencing by the end of this quarter?

Those are just examples. Your questions must be relevant to your life and the situation that currently keeps you up at night the most.

If you want to, you can even select the tarot spread that matches your situation. But still, the question you ask matters more.

Keep an Open Mind

A common mistake among first-time clients of tarot readers is skepticism.

It’s okay to be a bit skeptical; tarot cards are getting increasingly popular, but they are still a mystery to most people. No wonder so many deny the power of the cards and their ability to clear up one’s mind and predict one’s future.

But if you’re overly skeptical, you’re closed off, which gets in the way of effective communication between the tarot reader and the deck of cards. You’re basically shooting yourself in the foot.

We recommend you try to keep an open mind, even if it doesn’t come naturally to you. This way, you will increase your chances of learning the answer to your question from the tarot spread.

Don’t Ignore Free Online Tarot Reading Offers

Finally, never throw away a chance to have tarot card readings for free, especially if it’s possible on a website or app as reliable and popular as Nebula and Nebula App.

Even if you only get a free reading, it’s your chance to ask the question that bothers you the most right now.

Or alternatively, free minutes are an opportunity to talk to the reader you’re considering before deciding if you want to pay them to help you resolve the situation you’re currently struggling with.

A free reading is a no-loss lottery. Give the cards a chance!

How an Online Tarot Card Reading Works

A guided online tarot card reading with a professional tarot reader is very straightforward.

First, you pick the card reader you’d like to talk to. You can also choose the spread or spreads you’re interested in the most. A few examples are available on Nebula’s blog.

Next, you claim your welcome offer as a new client to have a few minutes of a free tarot card reading. On top of those, you get 80% off your entire first reading, so don’t think that you can only ask one question before spending hundreds of dollars.

By the way, both Nebula and Nebula App are very affordable overall, so the cost of card readings shouldn’t be a problem.

As Nebula offers tarot card readings over chat, you can start texting the reader you feel you can trust. Feel free to ask any question and give as much detail about your situation as you feel comfortable sharing.

Nebula’s tarot card reader will do their best to interpret cards’ messages correctly, get in tune with your energy, and answer every question you have as clearly as possible.

What About Self-Guided Tarot Readings?

Self-guided are completely free, which is part of their appeal. They are also always available to a person who knows how to talk to tarot cards, which makes them exceptionally convenient.

However, to be able to get insights from a spread of cards with no professional guidance, you will have to put in a lot of work. It’s important you learn what all cards mean, how to read card combinations, which spread is relevant in which situation, and so on.

A tarot card reading journey is exciting and mysterious, but it isn’t easy by anyone’s standard.

Find Online Tarot Card Reading Spreads on Nebula

First, we recommend you open Nebula’s blog and choose the “Tarot” category. You will see dozens of free articles on tarot cards spreads.

All of them are explained step by step, so you won’t have any problem learning how to use our experts’ guides. What you will need, though, is an enormous amount of patience and determination.

Nebula has spreads for love, relationships, luck, career, yes or no questions, family, future, and more. Whatever your situation or question is, you will find a relevant spread on Nebula.

Use Nebula’s In-Depth Guides on Tarot

Nebula also has long and detailed guides about each of the cards of the tarot deck. Whether it’s the Hierophant, the Ten of Cups, the Moon, or the Three of Swords you’re interested in, Nebula has an article about the card you’d like to learn more about.

Knowing what tarot cards mean is even more important than knowing which spread to use. You won’t be able to perform competent card readings until you have at least surface-level knowledge of all cards in a tarot deck.

Don’t Miss Out on a Chance to Have a Guided Free Tarot Session

Finally, if you lack the stamina and determination to learn tarot cards yourself but don’t want to spend money on professional card readings, either, use Nebula’s free minutes. They are your chance to talk to the cards to get your question answered without paying anything.

FAQ

What is the most accurate tarot reading online?

The most accurate tarot reading online is with a professional tarot reader on Nebula. You can learn cards’ meanings, as well as a tarot spread or two, on your own, sure. But it will take you years of non-stop practice to become even half as good as Nebula’s professional tarot readers. You will have the best tarot reading online free with any of them.

Can you read tarot over the Internet?

You can easily read tarot over the Internet without sacrificing the quality of readings. Experienced tarot readers can easily sense your energy even remotely and use it to guide the deck in the right direction. You can also use the free tarot materials available online on Nebula to brush up on your own tarot skills.

Is it OK to read tarot to yourself?

It is perfectly OK to read tarot to yourself. Use Nebula’s spread guides and articles on separate cards to learn how to talk to the deck and actually get the answers you seek. But keep in mind that learning tarot cards can take a long time. If you’re looking for a tarot reading here and now, try a tarot card reading online on Nebula instead.

What is the best online tarot reading website?

The best online tarot reading website is definitely Nebula. It has an online tarot reading free session available, not to mention tons of free informational content on all things tarot. Also, countless reviews prove that Nebula’s tarot deck readers are the best tarot reading free online experts. Give them a chance to impress you.

