'Dragon Ball' creator Akira Toriyama dies aged 68

The 1990s saw the beloved cartoon Dragon Ball Z, and Toriyama was also part of the design team for the huge "Dragon Quest" games.
Not all spinoffs have been a success, however, with the live-action movie Dragonball Evolution (2009) flopping at the box office and attracting withering reviews.
Publishing house Shueisha, whose Shonen Jump magazine serialised the Dragon Ball comics, said in a statement it was "greatly saddened by the sudden news of his death".
Eiichiro Oda, creator of Japan's major "One Piece" manga franchise, said in a statement that Toriyama's death was "too soon" and left "too big shoes to fill".
"To think I'll never see him again... I'm overwhelmed by sadness," Oda said.
In an interview with Japan's Asahi newspaper in 2013, Toriyama said his comics were "dedicated to entertainment".
"I just hope that readers will have a fun time reading my works. There's nothing else I want them to achieve," he said, adding that he had "never been preoccupied with getting a message across through my manga".
Toriyama described himself as a "difficult" person in the interview.
"Dragon Ball is like a miracle, given how it helped someone like me who has twisted, difficult personalities do a decent job and get accepted by society".
He also said he had "no idea" why Dragon Ball had become such a huge hit worldwide.
"When I was drawing the series, all I ever wanted to achieve was to please boys in Japan," he told the Asahi.