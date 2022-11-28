Tight pants, mini-skirts: Govt. not to interfere
November 28, 2022 03:17 am | Updated 01:22 am IST

New Delhi, Nov. 27: The Government to-day ruled out any interference with the wearing of “tight pants” and “mini-skirts” by the present day youth.

“The foundation of Indian culture is strong enough to withstand the minor changes in fashion,” the Deputy Education Minister, Mr. D.P. Yadav, told the Lok Sabha in a written answer.

He was replying to a question of Mr. Dhan Shah Pradhan whether tight pants and mini-skirts were in vogue in educational institutions, and whether the Government would take appropriate action to promote Indian culture.

It was for the educational institutions to prescribe dress regulations if they so desired, the Deputy Minister said. The Government was aware that the younger generation prefer red tight pants although it was not sure whether mini-skirts were generally in vogue.

Mr. Yadav added that dress worn by the youth to-day all over the world, was undergoing fast changes, and the Indian youth was also influenced by new ideas. Many fashions, originating in India, had also become popular in other parts of the world — UNI.

