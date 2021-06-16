‘Pakistan may seek a solution’

16 June 2021 22:55 IST

[Washington, June 17] The United States believes that there is an “increasing awareness on the part of Pakistan” that it must seek a political settlement with representative elements in East Bengal. Though General Yahya Khan has said nothing to indicate such a change of attitude, and has insisted all along that the Awami League is dead as far as he is concerned, the United States is proceeding on the assumption that he will eventually seek a solution within the framework of proposals made by the Awami League prior to March 25.

United States official sources say they have detected an inclination on General Yahya Khan’s part to abandon his initial attempts to set up a “puppet Government” in East Bengal.

The United States itself is unwilling to define what it means by its calls for a “political accommodation”. But it is less reluctant to concede that the Awami League’s ‘six-point’ plan constitutes the “floor” for any settlement.

The United States still believes that the leaders of East Bengal will settle for such a solution even after all the carnage perpetrated by the Pakistani army.