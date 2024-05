May 06, 2024 01:15 am | Updated 01:15 am IST

London, May 5: Mr. Cook, Secretary of the Miners’ federation, speaking at Pontypool referred to the court of enquiry into the Miners’ wages which has just concluded and said that unless the court made some tangible recommendations the enquiry would have been a waste of time. He had arranged to meet the coal owners on May 14th. If men’s proposals were not satisfactory there would be only two alternatives, a strike or an appeal to the government which had the power to grant the just demands.

