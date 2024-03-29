March 29, 2024 04:33 am | Updated 04:33 am IST

New Delhi, March 28: The Central Government to-day issued a notification under Section 51 of the Union Territories Act, 1963, dissolving the Pondicherry Assembly and suspending the operation of the relevant provisions of the Act relating to Pondicherry’s governance through the local Legislature, which in effect amounts to the imposition of President’s rule. The notification was issued by the Home Ministry after the Union Cabinet accepted the recommendation of the Lt. Governor, Mr. Chhedi Lal, for the dissolution of the Assembly, since there was no hope of an alternative Ministry being formed after the fall of the Anna DMK-CPI coalition Government.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT