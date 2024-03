March 26, 2024 03:40 am | Updated 03:40 am IST

London, Mar. 25: An order which is stated to be the biggest of its kind ever placed in Britain and perhaps in the world has been lodged with the British Mannesmann Tube Company for steel pipes in connection with the Tata Hydroelectric Scheme.

