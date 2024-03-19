March 19, 2024 01:18 am | Updated 01:18 am IST

London, March 17: Lord Pentland presiding to-day at the lecture by Sir Alfred Chatterton on utilisation of India’s underground water urged that the Government of India should come to the rescue of the ryot and enable him to employ increased water facilities resulting from the latest scientific research. Sir Alfred Chatterton pointed out that the future progress of well irrigation in India depended on less expenditure methods of lifting water. He mentioned that the area under well irrigation had not increased in 20 years, while the area under state works had increased by 50 per cent.

