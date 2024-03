March 18, 2024 04:49 am | Updated 04:49 am IST

London, March 17: In the Commons to-day, replying to Mr. Nellairs, Mr. Ammon stated that the aggregate value of the Empire trade in 1922 in eastern waters east of Africa was 1,100 million pounds while the cost of maintenance of British squadrons including ships of dominion navies in Eastern Waters and the Pacific was £3,542,000.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT