March 15, 2024 04:23 am | Updated 04:23 am IST

London, March 14: The Commons to-day by 211 votes to 129 rejected the second reading of the Trade Union Act 1913 Amendment Bill, providing that when a trade union passed a resolution in favour of political objects shall indicate their desire in writing and shall not as heretofore be automatically included as supporters unless they contracted out.

