March 14, 2024 03:54 am | Updated 03:54 am IST

New Delhi, March 13: A question about the national emblem motto Satyameva Jayate was the subject of a 20-minute exchange, which included digs at the Government and philosophical observations, in the Lok Sabha to-day.

Mr. Madhu Dandavate, the alert and quick-witted Socialist member, had asked the Government to explain the absence of the motto from currency notes and postal stamps.

Mr. F.H. Mohsin, Deputy Minister for Home Affairs, replied that although the motto was an integral part of the national emblem, there were instructions that for technical reasons there could be a modification of the emblem for use on coins, currency notes and stamps.

To a supplementary from Mr. Dandavate, the Home Minister, Mr. Uma Shankar Dikshit, said the Government certainly did not regard the motto to be of marginal or secondary importance.

Mr. Dandavate asked whether one reason for dropping the motto from currency notes was because the rupee value had eroded and the Government realised that the inscription in the notes “I promise to pay the bearer a sum...” was a breach of truth.

Mr. Dikshit: It is a very poor joke. I refused to take note of it.

Mr. Mohsin said the question of printing the motto on coins and currency was referred by the Ministry to the then Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister (Mr. Morarji Desai). It was later considered in detail by the Finance Ministry. It was found that printing the motto was not possible as it would increase the lettering.

