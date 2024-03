March 13, 2024 02:17 am | Updated 02:17 am IST

London, March 11: The Lords to-day adopted without discussion a motion expressing the desirability of appointing a Standing Joint Committee on Indian affairs of both houses to examine and report on any bill or matter referred to them especially by either house and consider, with a view to reporting if necessary, thereon any matter relating to Indian affairs brought to the notice of the Committee by the Secretary of State from India.

