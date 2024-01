January 25, 2024 02:26 am | Updated 02:26 am IST

London, Jan. 24: The Afghan Legation here has issued a statement pointing out that Ajab is in strict custody of Afghanistan and will be deported. Other members of his gang are outside Afghanistan, among independent tribes of Mohmand. The statement adds that the British Government has hitherto taken the steps in connection with the arms of the Afghan Government which are still held up in Bombay.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT