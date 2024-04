April 09, 2024 01:55 am | Updated 01:55 am IST

Bombay, April 8: The National Bank of South Africa Ltd. has given notice that it will close the Bombay branch on the 13th April. Depoisters and current account holders will be paid in full. The National Bank of India, Bombay, will take over unclaimed balances and have been instructed to honour any outstanding drafts drawn on the Bombay office of the Bank.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.