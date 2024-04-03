April 03, 2024 02:30 am | Updated 02:30 am IST

New Delhi, April 2: The Foreign Ministers of India and Bangladesh will commence their preparatory talks tomorrow for working out a common approach to the tripartite meeting with Pakistan, which begins this week-end amid expectations of a major breakthrough in opening a new era of peace and stability in the subcontinent.

These Indo-Bangla talks were to have been held at the highest level between Mrs. Indira Gandhi and Sheikh Mujibur Rahman in Delhi last week, in view of the great importance being attached by India and Bangladesh to a successful outcome of the dialogue with Pakistan.

But the Sheikh had to cancel the Delhi visit because of his illness which required prolonged treatment in the Soviet Union. So the Bangladesh Foreign Minister, Dr. Kamal Hossain, arrived to-day for consultations with his Indian counterpart, Mr. Swaran Singh, on how the two countries should proceed during the discussions with Pakistan.

Dr. Hossain, who has come three days ahead of the tripartite meeting — to deliver the Ambedkar Memorial Lectures — stressed, in his talk with pressmen before his departure from Dacca and on his arrival in Delhi, the need for a common approach, policy and strategy between India and Bangladesh in dealing with Pakistan. And it was disclosed to-day that Sheikh Mujibur Rahman himself would be stopping over in Delhi on his way back from the Soviet Union for a detailed review of the results of the tripartite discussions.

