From the Archivs (September 14, 1920): Land revenue and administration(From an editorial)

14 September 2020 00:15 IST

The report on the settlement of Land Revenue in the Madras Presidency for 1918-1919 is as arid a record as any similar annual issued by a department of Government. On account of a tradition which is more logical than useful, the annual reports of Governmental operations continue to be presented in a form which repels every one except the unwearying statistician. With a little more care chronicles of facts and figures might be made to evoke general attention so that they would serve to educate the average citizen as to the ways and means of Government. Apart from the uninviting form, the report under reference comes out so late after the respective period has passed that it would merit a comment but for it's proving another proverbial characteristic of departmental documents. Going into the body of the report, we find that the total area under crops during the year under report showed a considerable decrease from the normal. The Board of Revenue attributes the fall to the season, which, with the south-west monsoon failing and the north-east coming late, was generally unfavourable from an agricultural point of view.

