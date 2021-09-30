From the Archives (September 30, 1921): Greater India (From an Editorial)

30 September 2021 00:15 IST

Rabindranath Tagore is not only a poet but also a prophet and a politician. But his politics are not of the ordinary hum-drum type of the professional agitator, marked by dry controversy and abuse, but of an entirely different and exalted order characterised by an elevating tone, lofty idealism and intimate knowledge of human nature. Endowed with a poet’s imagination and emotional nature and having in himself also the intuitive insight of a prophet’s vision he concentrates in his study of the national problem on the fundamental issues involved and searches for the root causes that underlie our present degradation and misery. The fruits of such an earnest and intuitive study of our national ills are contained in a recent publication of the poet entitled “Greater India”.

Advertising

Advertising