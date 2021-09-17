From the Archives (September 17, 1921): Treatment of political prisoners

17 September 2021 00:15 IST

Lucknow, September 16: In connection with certain allegations made in an Allahabad paper the District Magistrate made personal enquiries as regards the treatment of political prisoners in Agra. His report which is published in the course of a cummunique contradicts the statements regarding Maulana Arif Haswa while suffering from illness and Malkan Singh and mentions special treatment accorded to political prisoners. Ranga Iyer and Swami Satyanand are confined in Central jail and Malkan Singh, Mahomed Harif Harsi and Rama Chandra in district jail. All prisoners spoke to District Magistrate of comfortable arrangements made for them and of kindly treatment by Superintendent and Ranga Iyer who is accommodated in European ward was full of praise at the treatment of jail authorities. Three prisoners in District jail, District Magistrate says, are lodged in a barrack which is more decent and comfortable than an average Indian hotel and is provided with various kinds of articles of furnitures, including books, Newspapers, Dumb bells, Indian clubs, etc. Wrestling area has also been provided close to barrack. They are given food worth Re 1-8 a day and selection of food depends on prisoners themselves. There is no prisoner in fetters and no manual labour is taken from them and they are allowed to interview friends and relations.

