From the Archives (September 13, 1921): The Turkish situation

13 September 2021 00:15 IST

Athens, September 11: The Newspaper ‘Chronika’ publishes a communication from Constantinople asserting that negotiations are proceeding between Bulgaria, Turkey and Russia for joint action in the Balkans and Anatolia. It is said that it has been decided that Bolshevist troops should operate on the Rumanian Frontier and Bulgarians and Turks in Macedonia and Thrace against the Serbians and Greeks.

Constantinople, September 11: Hostility in Anatolia have paralysed commerce in Turkey. The Turkish Treasury is having a hard struggle and the payment of salaries to the officials is becoming very difficult. The Minister of Finance is doing his utmost to reduce expenses and increase revenue by increasing taxation with the consequence that Constantinople at the present time holds the record for dearness of living.

Constantinople, September 12: It is reported that the British intelligence authorities have discovered a plot organised and subsidised from Angora, chiefly among Turkish officers with a view to stirring up a revolution in Constantinople, seizing surrendered war material and assassinating leading officers of the Allied forces.

