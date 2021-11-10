From the Archives (November 10, 1921): Indian Situation

10 November 2021 00:15 IST

London, November 8: Lord Chelmsford reading a paper on India at a meeting of the Colonial Institute over which the Marquess of Crewe presided, said that the problem of the status of Indians in the Dominions and Colonies would not be solved by fiery speeches or by impatient handling, but by patient exploration of facts and steady pressure by the Government of India. Lord Chelmsford believed that the Government of India would never recede from the principle which he laid down in a speech at the beginning of 1920 that there was no justification in a Crown Colony or Protectorate for assigning to British Indians a status in any way inferior to any other class of His Majesty’s subjects. Lord Chelmsford hoped that India would have faith in the Government and would leave it for them to press patiently and persistently for its fulfilment. Referring to Non-Co-operation, Lord Chelmsford said that the foolish and impracticable character of the movement was obvious.

