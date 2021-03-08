From the Archives (March 8, 1921): Indian situation

08 March 2021 00:15 IST

London, March 4: Lord Reading was last night entertained to dinner by the Royal Colonial Institute at Hotel Victoria. Mr. Montagu, who presided, said he was looking forward with confidence to working with Lord Reading. He said there was no future for India except as a member of the British Empire. Lord Reading's political task was to maintain and consolidate the understanding between the Government of India and the Princes of India and to lead the proud peoples of India with their racial and national consciousness to the highest destiny that awaits any country, namely, partnerships in the British Empire. Lord Reading had undertaken this task with the complete confidence of every part of the British Empire. Lord Reading, who was accorded a tremendous reception, replied briefly. He paid tribute to the interests of India. He expressed the opinion that the reason for his appointment was that he might represent the justice of Britain.

