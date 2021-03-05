From the Archives (March 5, 1921): Hindu law.

05 March 2021 00:15 IST

Mr. T.V. Seshagiri Aiyer B.A. B.L. Retired Judge and Member of the Legislative Assembly writes:- Sir - There is a general feeling among thoughtful men that portions of Hindu Law as administered by our Courts are not in keeping with the spirit of the times we live in. Excepting a few ultra conservative thinkers, every one recognises that it is no disrespect to the memory of the promulgators of the great system of law we have inherited that we should attempt to reform some parts of it. The Hindu Law which we follow is not wholly as Manu enjoined, nor as the later Smriti writers have reproduced it. For the most part, what we follow to-day is what has been evolved out of the Smriti by great commentators who with a view to engraft new ideas in accordance with the custom they had grown up in their times have attributed to the language of Smritis meanings which, in some cases at least, neither logic nor grammar warrants.

