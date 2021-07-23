From the Archives (July 23, 1921): Lahore anti-liquor campaign

23 July 2021 00:15 IST

Lahore, July 22: Three persons were arrested yesterday on a charge of rioting under Section 147 I.P.C. outside the Lohari Gate in connection with picketting a liquor shop. It is stated that one of them has been released on bail, the other two being still in custody. In this connection the senior Superintendent of Police, Lahore, has issued the following letter to the General Secretary, the City Congress Committee, and several other persons at Lahore: - Sir, it has been brought to my notice that during the past ten days processions joined or accompanied by the leading members of the City Congress Committee including yourself have been marching from Anarkali to the city and thence through important streets in the city to the accompaniment of songs and recitation and that these processions have attracted crowds of persons numbering two to three hundred, thereby causing obstruction to traffic. It has further been brought to my notice that the members of these processions have been threatening and improperly interfering with certain shopkeepers and persons visiting their shops. I am therefore authorised by the Additional District Magistrate to draw your attention to the provisions of Sections 30 and 32 of Act 5 of 1861 and to the necessity thereunder of applying for a license in future if you desire to take processions through the city or through the municipal limits.

