January 02, 2024 06:55 am | Updated 06:55 am IST

British official wireless Leafield (Oxford) Midnight, Jan 1: The British Broadcasting Company states that the British Wireless telephone transmission has been heard in Mesopotamia. It is reported also that the London broadcasting station’s wireless programme has been heard again in South Africa this time at Camps Ray. Dance and music were audible 15 yards from loud speakers.

