From the Archives (August 11, 1921): Workmen’s compensation(From an Editorial)

11 August 2021 00:15 IST

The Government of India’s circular to local Governments and Administrations, inviting their opinion on the question of legislation for the provision of compensation to workmen for injuries received by them in the course of their employment, is just published. The Government of India realise that the time has now come for legislation on the subject in view of the probable expansion, in the near future, in the number and size of industrial establishments in the country. Machinery and power are now being employed in factories to a much larger extent than in former days, mines are being worked at greater depths and very often with power machinery and the transport industry are developing. Most of the big industries involve personal risk of the workmen. With a view to safe-guard the interests of workmen employed in large factories and industrial organisations the Government of India consider it desirable that compensation for injuries should be carried out on uniform lines throughout the country.

