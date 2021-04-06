From the Archives (April 6, 1921): Himalayan Ascent

06 April 2021 00:15 IST

Allahabad, April 3: A Home correspondent sends to the “Pioneer” the following details of the expedition to Mount Everest. The party would consist of Colonel Howard Buryp in command, Mr. Harold Raeburn, the mountaineering expert, Mr. T. Linch of the Alpine Club, and Dr. Wollastan, who, besides being in medical charge, will also take charge of the Botanic and other scientific parts of the expedition. They will be leaving London towards the end of March and will be joined in India by Mr. Morshead and Mr. Wheeler Len and by the Indian Survey Department and Dr. Kollas, the celebrated Himalayan Mountaineer. The start for Mount Everest will be made from Darjeeling at about the middle of May and the country over which the expedition will move in its journey to the northern slopes of the mountain is virtually unexplored. It is hardly expected to accomplish the ascent of the mountain this year as a good deal of exploration work has first to be done in and around the unexplored valleys north of the mountain and it is anticipated from this exploration work that the best way to ascend the mountain will be ascertained.

