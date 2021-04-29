From the Archives (April 29, 1971): India warns Pakistan

29 April 2021 00:15 IST

India to-day [April 28] protested strongly against the persistent Pakistani violations of the country’s border with East Bengal and repeated intrusions into Indian territory resulting in the death of or injury to nearly 40 Indian nationals and warned the Yahya Khan regime of serious consequences if it continued to indulge in such provocations. The External Affairs Ministry released three protest notes which have been handed over to the Pakistan High Commission here [New Delhi] listing several instances of Pakistani aggressive activities across the Indian border in constant violation of the ground rules governing the disposition of troop deployments on either side. These protest notes drew the Pakistan Government’s attention to specific instances of border violations by the Pakistan Army in the last few days with the deliberate intention of provoking a conflict. On the night oi April 26 the Pakistan Army came right up to the Indian border at Barnapara near Jalpaiguri and opened fire into Indian territory killing two Indian villagers. The next day there was a further Pakistani incursion in the Boira area north of Bongaon which resulted in the death of five Indians including a minor girl and injuries to three other persons.

Advertising

Advertising