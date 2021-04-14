From the Archives (April 14, 1921): Decrease in jail population

14 April 2021 00:15 IST

Vigorous attempts are being made in all civilised countries to reduce the supply of fresh recruits to the army of criminals. In England and the United States the law prohibits the committal of children to prisons while the provision of special institutions for the segregation of juvenile offenders has been widely adopted. The establishment of “Borstal institutions” in Great Britain, it is stated, has tended to bring about a decrease in the jail population. The beneficent influence of the Borstal system on young prisoners, sentenced to imprisonment under the Act providing detention in such an institution, is being appreciated in an increasing measure. In England it is found that 73 per cent of the young fellows sentenced to detention in a Borstal institution and released on licence are permanently reformed. In recent years steps have been taken in this Presidency to collect adolescent offenders in the specially selected jail at Tanjore where they are detained and trained to learn good conduct; and a profession.

Advertising

Advertising