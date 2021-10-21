French firm offers help

21 October 2021 00:20 IST

The Government of India has received an offer of assistance from the French manufacturers of “Mirage” jets for its programme to develop new types of aircraft for its military and probably civilian requirements also. The Government is considering the offer and the French party is awaiting the Government’s reply. Further details of the kind of assistance offered by the manufacturers of “Mirage” are not known. It is believed that the offer relates to the design and development of the engine for the new types of aircraft that the Union Government wants to develop within the country. Mr. M.H. Bizot, Honorary Chairman of Banque Nationale de Paris and Chairman of the French economic mission, which is now on a visit to India for discussion with the Government and industrialists on the promotion of Indo-French co-operation, declined to answer questions on the French offer relating to the Mirage jets. He said France was now offering technical assistance to India for the building of a satellite launching site at Sriharikota, near Madras. Mr. Bizot said that the mission was very much impressed with the opportunities available in India for investment.

