First Test at Nottingham

03 June 2021 00:00 IST

[London, May 28] Popular attention is focussed on the first test match at Nottingham. Interest is intensified owing to the fact that this is the hundredth contest of the series, England and Australia each having won forty, and nineteen having been drawn. Nottingham is over-crowded with cricket enthusiasts from the most distant parts of the country intent on seeing the game. The recent splendid performances of all the Englishmen, particularly Douglas, who is the captain, have created a feeling of optimism that the mother country will show Australia that the latter is not invincible. Plum Warner is of the opinion that the England eleven is the best that could have been chosen.

[London, May 28] ... England won the toss and Douglas elected to bat. A disastrous start was made, three wickets falling for 18 runs. Hermes who batted carefully for his thirty runs and Woolley who made twenty were the only English batsmen to put on a show and the innings closed for 112.

— Reuter’s Special Service