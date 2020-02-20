20 February 2020 00:05 IST

From an Editorial

The Moderates certainly are not the type of men to hide their light under a bushel and what could be done in the way of blowing on the tin horn to call attention to their manifold excellences they have not left undone. They are the party of statesmen as opposed to the mere agitators. They are practical and sane to contrast to those who cry for the moon. It is their exclusive mission to shape the destiny of the country. They are the chosen people. They saved the Bill for Mr. Montagu and earned his undying gratitude and the practical benefits of that gratitude. They are now busy conserving their inheritance. It must be said to their credit that if they have not done big things, they have at least talked big. Pompons rhetoric is always a valuable asset for a party constituted as the Moderates are — a party of super-men constantly obsessed by a sense of their own importance. Take for choice the following typical example of Moderate jargon. Our readers will recognise the touch of the master hand: “We are a Legislative Council, the highest Legislative Council in the Indian Empire, and when we speak with a united voice we impart to it an authority which does not belong to any other similar body.”

Advertising

Advertising