June 02, 2023 08:27 pm | Updated 08:27 pm IST

Greco Roman wrestlers Vikas (72kg) and Sajan (77kg) lost their bronze medal matches as India had a disappointing day at the ranking-series wrestling event at Bishkek on Friday.

Vikas beat Uzbekistan’s Donyorkhon Nakibov 6-5 in the quarterfinals before losing 1-3 to Iran’s Olympic and World champion Mohammadreza Geraei in the last-four stage. The Indian was pinned by Georgian Otar Abduladze in the bronze medal duel.

Sajan was beaten 8-0 by Mohammadreza’s brother Mohammadali Geraei in the round-of-16, but got another chance when the three-time Worlds bronze medallist entered the final. Sajan defeated Turkey’s Yunus Basar ‘by fall’ before coming up short 5-7 against China’s Rui Liu in the contest for bronze.

Neeraj (67kg) went down fighting in the repechage round while Rohit Dahiya (82kg) exited in the first round.

In the women’s section, Olympian Sonam Malik (62kg) was ousted 3-5 by Chinese Jia Long in the opening round.

Nisha (68kg) crashed out in the first round while Priya (76kg) suffered a defeat in the quarterfinals.

