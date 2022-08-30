What Jhulan brings to the game, nobody else can: Harmanpreet

Indian skipper all praise for the veteran seamer’s work ethic

P. K. Ajith Kumar Kozhikde:
August 30, 2022 19:44 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Jhulan Goswami bowling in the One Day International series between Australia and India in September 2021. | Photo Credit: ALBERT PEREZ

Jhulan Goswami’s long, illustrious international career is set to end late next month. On the eve of the Indian women’s tour of England, skipper Harmanpreet Kaur paid a glowing tribute to the seamer with 352 international wickets.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Nobody could beat Jhulan’s attitude to the game,” the captain said on Tuesday. “When I joined the Indian team, she was leading the side and I have learned a lot from her.”

Harman said nobody could fill Jhulan’s place. “Even today she does the kind of hard work she did in her younger days,” she said. “She bowls two to three hours during training sessions and you hardly see any other bowler doing it now. Even while batting at nets (she does it with the same intensity). What she brings to the game, nobody else can.”

Role model

Harmanpreet believes Jhulan has been a great example for all the players. “There are several cricketers in India who have started playing after watching her,” she said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

“When I began my career, I used to look up to her; I would watch how she prepared and how her mindset was before a game. She is someone who has done a lot of hard work and I consider myself lucky that I could watch such a cricketer from close and spend time with her.”

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

India will play three T20Is and as many ODIs against England. The series begins with a T20I on September 10 at Chester-le-Street and concludes on September 24 with the ODI at Lord’s, a perfect venue for Jhulan’s farewell.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app