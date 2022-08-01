Commonwealth Games | Sport

Weightlifter Achinta Sheuli bags India's third gold

Gold Medallist India’s Achinta Sheuli celebrates on the podium during the medal ceremony. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
PTI Birmingham August 01, 2022 02:00 IST
Updated: August 01, 2022 02:05 IST

Weightlifter Achinta Sheuli (73kg) lived up to his top billing as he clinched India's third gold in the Commonwealth Games.

Favourite to win the event, debutant Sheuli heaved 313kg (143kg+170kg) to grab the gold at NEC Hall here on Sunday.

Malaysia's Erry Hidayat Muhammad, who gave Sheuli a tough competition, ended as the second best lifter in the event. He had a best effort of 303kg (138kg+165kg).

Also read: India climb to sixth in medal table as Mizoram’s Jeremy stamps class on CWG debut

Canada's Shad Darsigny was third with a total lift of 298kg (135kg+163kg).

Sheuli, a junior world championship silver medallist, executed three clean lifts — 137kg, 140kg and 143kg — in the snatch section.

His 143kg effort helped him smash the Games record and improve his personal best.

Heading into clean an jerk with a five kilogram advantage, the Kolkata lifter started with a 166kg lift, which he hoisted easily.

Sheuli then faltered his 170kg attempt only to heave the weight in the third attempt and create a new Games record in total lift (313kg).

The Indian lifter had to wait patiently towards the end to find out what medal he'd take home as the Malaysian attempted a 176kg lift in his last two attempts only to fail.

With the gold from Sheuli, the Indian weightlifting contingent has bagged its sixth medal of the Games.

