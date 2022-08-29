Vinesh headlines women’s squad for wrestling World championships

Special Correspondent
August 29, 2022 17:28 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Vinesh Phogat defeated World under-20 champion Antim Panghal on Monday in the women’s trials for the World wrestling championships, starting in Belgrade on September 10.

ADVERTISEMENT

Worlds bronze medallist and three-time Commonwealth Games champion Vinesh — who faced a tough challenge from Antim in the Commonwealth Games trials in May — beat the youngster 7-0 to take the 53kg slot in Lucknow.

Vinesh was the only one of the six-member Commonwealth Games women’s wrestling side to make it to the World championships squad. The rest, including Olympics bronze medallist Sakshi Malik, skipped the trials for various reasons.

Sarita Mor, a World championships bronze medallist and the World No. 1 in 59kg, began her quest for a place in the Paris Olympics by switching to 57kg. She got the better of Lalita by a 4-0 margin.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Mansi Ahlawat upset Worlds bronze medallist Pooja Dhanda 2-0 to secure the 59kg spot. Olympian Sonam Malik, who recently bagged a World under-20 silver medal, beat Manisha 2-1 to claim the 62kg slot.

Asian championships bronze medallist Sushma Shokeen managed to beat Pinky 3-3 on criteria. Sushma scored the last point to take the 55kg berth.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

The squad: Ankush (50kg), Vinesh Phogat (53kg), Sushma Shokeen (55kg), Sarita Mor (57kg), Mansi Ahlawat (59kg), Sonam Malik (62kg), Shefali (65kg), Nisha Dahiya (68kg), Reetika (72kg) and Priyanka (76kg).

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app