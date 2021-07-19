Vidit, Hari, Pragg take lead

NEW DELHI

Vidit Gujrathi outplayed B. Adhiban before P. Harikrishna and R. Praggnanandhaa took the lead in the third round of chess World Cup in Sochi, Russia, on Sunday.

Though Nihal Sarin was lucky to escape with a draw against Dmirty Andreikin, D. Harika was not so fortunate against Russia’s Valentina Gunina.

The results (involving Indians):

Round 3, Game 1: Men: Vidit Gujrathi bt B. Adhiban; Nihal Sarin drew with Dmitry Andreikin (Rus); P. Harikrishna bt Constantin Lupulescu (Rom); R. Praggnanandhaa bt Michal Krasenkow (Pol) Women: Valentina Gunina (Rus) bt D. Harika.