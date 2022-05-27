Truly Epic, Dexa, Ravishing Form and Leonardo shine

Truly Epic, Dexa, Ravishing Form and Leonardo shone when the horses were exercised here on Friday morning (May 27).

Inner sand:

1200m: In A Breeze (rb) 1-20.5, (1,200-600) 37.5. Eased up.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Outer sand:

1000m: Zuccarelli (P. Trevor) 1-15, 600/45. Moved on the bit. Queen Of Sands (rb) 1-12.5, 600/44. Worked well.

1200m: Aquila (P.S. Chouhan), Southern Chrome (Vishal B) 1-30.5, 1,000/1-15, 600/45.5. Former finished four lengths ahead. Leonardo (Akshay K), Tycoonist (Hindu S) 1-24, 1,000/1-10.5, 600/43. Former impressed. Icelandic (Shreyas) 1-29, 1,000/1-14, 600/45.5. In fine trim. Oasis Class (Rozario), First Royalist (rb) 1-31, 1,000/1-14, 600/45. They moved freely. Ravishing Form (Oliver) 1-22, 1,000/1-8, 600/41. A fine display.

1400m: Truly Epic (Raghuveer), Dexa (P. Trevor) 1-37.5, 1,200/1-23.5, 1,000/1-10.5, 600/43. They moved fluently. Ascoval (P. Trevor) 1-42.5, 1,200/1-26.5, 1,000/1-11, 600/42.5. Pleased. Enid Blyton (K. Nazil), Dear Lady (Mudassar) 1-45, 1,200/1-24.5, 1,000/1-10.5, 600/41. They moved attractively. Measure Of Time (Nazerul) 1-44, 1,200/1-27, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/42.5. In fine condition, note.

Gate practice — inner sand:

1400m: Garamond (Anjar), Kierfer (Raghuveer), The Sensation (Chetan G) 1-35.5, (1,400-600) 51. First named impressed. Black Eagle (Sandesh), Isnt She Beautiful (Md. Akram) 1-35, (1,400-600) 50.5. Former finished distance ahead. Donna Bella (Salman K) 1-39, (1,400-600) 53. Jumped out smartly. Wild Emperor (Nazerul), Ice Storm (Prabhakaran) 1-35, (1,400-600) 52.5. Former showed out.