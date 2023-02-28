ADVERTISEMENT

Yuki-Saketh combine makes the quarterfinals in Dubai

February 28, 2023 08:38 pm | Updated 08:42 pm IST - NEW DELHI

Sports Bureau

Lucky losers Yuki Bhambri and Saketh Myneni beat Marcelo Melo and Alexnader Zverev 6-3, 7-5 in the doubles pre-quarterfinals of the $3,020,535 ATP tennis tournament in Dubai on Tuesday.

The Indian pair had lost in the second and final qualifying round of the doubles earlier, but got lucky to make the main event.

The champions of the last tournament, Rohan Bopanna and Matthew Ebden, were beaten by the top seeds Nikola Mektic and Mate Pavic 7-5, 4-6, 10-7 in the first round.

The results:

$3,020,535 ATP, Dubai, UAE: Doubles (Pre-quarterfinals): Nikola Mektic & Mate Pavic (Cro) bt Rohan Bopanna & Matthew Ebden (Aus) 7-5, 4-6, [10-7]; Yuki Bhambri & Saketh Myneni bt Marcelo Melo (Bra) & Alexander Zverev (Ger) 6-3, 7-5.

$15,000 ITF women, Monastir, Tunisia: Singles (first round): Wang Jiaqi (Chn) bt Sravya Shivani 6-1, 6-2; Paris Corley (USA) bt Jennifer Luikham 6-1, 6-4.

$15,000 ITF women, Kuching, Malaysia: Doubles (Pre-quarterfinals): Feng Shuo & Guo Meiqi (Chn) bt Natalia Fehr (Sui) & Snehal Mane 6-0, 6-2.

$15,000 ITF women, Antalya, Turkey: Doubles (pre-quarterfinals): Rikke De Koning (Ned) & Daria Lodikova bt Alexandra Diana Braga (Rou) & Annika Kannan 6-1, 6-2.

CONNECT WITH US