Tennis | Yuki gears up for U.S. Challengers

Solid preparation: Yuki Bhambri trains with Vijay Sundar Prashanth in Delhi.

NEW DELHI

07 April 2021 21:36 IST

Having good results does make you confident, says the 28-year-old

From Singapore, Lucknow to Dubai, it has been a spring of hope for Yuki Bhambri, who lost two years to a knee injury.

By defeating two of the country’s best players Ramkumar Ramanathan and Prajnesh Gunneswaran in qualifying for the Dubai ATP-500 event, the 28-year-old Yuki showed that he was getting into his groove. He played well against Aljaz Bedene of Sovenia, a top-60 player, before losing in three sets.

After Singapore and before going to Dubai, Yuki had used the time to play doubles in the $15,000 event in Lucknow with Saketh Myneni and won the title.

Advertising

Advertising

“Having good results does make you confident,” said Yuki, who will leave for Florida to compete in two Challengers in Orlando and Tallahassee.

“I enjoy playing in the US. I am looking forward to these events as I have not been there for a long time,” said Yuki.

It has been two weeks of solid preparation for Yuki back home in the Capital, as he got to train with Saketh Myneni, Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan and Vijay Sundar Prashanth.

“Got to practice with good players, as the ITF tournament was happening here. I am looking forward to playing tournaments again,” said the wiry Yuki, who has shed a lot of weight and become more athletic.

Yuki is hoping that his body would cooperate for some robust tennis. “I have been relatively okay. Some days my knee does hurt. Am still figuring out all the exercises that need to be done consistently to make sure that I am pain free,” said Yuki.

Looking ahead, Yuki said that as the Grand Slams were nearing, he was keen to do well in the French Open and Wimbledon.