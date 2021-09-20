Women’s Tennis Association ranking | Osaka drops to eighth

Naomi Osaka. File

PARIS

20 September 2021 22:19 IST

Krejcikova climbs to fifth; Halep down to 14th

Naomi Osaka slipped out of the top-five in the WTA rankings released on Monday while Simona Halep, another former World No. 1, continued her slide by also dropping three places.

Four-time Grand Slam champion Osaka fell from fifth to eighth as Halep tumbled down to 14th.

Ashleigh Barty remains on top while French Open winner Barbora Krejcikova climbed to a career high fifth.

Advertising

Advertising

Danish teenager Clara Tauson rose 18 places to 52nd after capturing her second title of the year in Luxembourg.

Italy’s Jasmine Paolini jumped from 87th to 64th following her first WTA title at Portoroz, Slovenia.

The top-10: 1. Ashleigh Barty (AUS), 2. Aryna Sabalenka (BLR), 3. Karolina Pliskova (CZE), 4. Elina Svitolina (UKR), 5. Barbora Krejcikova (CZE), 6. Iga Swiatek (POL),7. Sofia Kenin (USA), 8. Naomi Osaka (JPN), 9. Garbine Muguruza (ESP), 10. Petra Kvitova (CZE)